Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent

Fiji’s full vaccination rate now stands at 86.9 percent, just 3.1 percent away from hitting the 90 percent target.

Government is hoping to achieve the 90 percent vaccination mark before November 11th when international border opens.

This also plays a critical part in the opening of bars and taverns from next month as well.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in his previous address announced that Fiji’s curfew hours will also be moved back to begin from 12pm to 4am when we reach the 90 percent full vaccination target.