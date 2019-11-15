Behavioral changes critical: Dr Waqainabete

Behavioral changes will be critical to countering any other cases of COVID-19.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the simple yet effective solution to the Coronavirus pandemic is to continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene with the regular washing of hands with soap and water.

Three COVID-19 cases from Fiji’s initial 18 remain active and in continued isolation at Navua Hospital after more than two months.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister says these three patients all of whom are from Suva include, a 28-year old male, a 22-year-old female and a 12-year-old child.

Dr. Waqainabete says these three while stable and asymptomatic are currently being tested for the virus on a weekly basis.

“After the 21st day, we test them relatively regularly, every five to seven days, so that’s the testing that is done for our patients, for the 18 and for those that remain. That’s the criteria by the WHO.”

The Health Minister says fever clinics continue to operate across the country and Fijians are advised to visit their nearest clinic if they have symptoms like the common cold such as fever, a cough and or a runny nose which are similar to that of the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Dr Waqainabete says there are currently around 100 Fijians in government mandated quarantine facilities who are going through their compulsory isolation phase of 28 days.