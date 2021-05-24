Fiji’s COVID-19 infections explode

Fiji has recorded 279 new infections of COVID-19 in the 24 hour period ending at 8am today marking its highest single-day count since the start of the outbreak.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says this is a new daily record and out of these cases 46 are from existing containment zones or quarantine facilities in Nadi.

22 of these are from Nawajikuma, eight are from Tramline, and 16 are close contacts in quarantine facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

“The remaining 233 cases are from the Lami-Nausori containment Zone, 196 of which are from existing areas of concern – that means they are either from known clusters or they have a potential link to an existing case.”

All 279 of these new patients are currently in isolation at home or in a facility.

The Ministry of Health has also recorded four new deaths.

The first two deaths were announced yesterday as being under investigation to determine if they were caused by COVID-19.

The first was a 57-year-old male who was admitted to the CWM Hospital for a pre-existing non-COVID medical condition.

He tested positive during his admission.

Doctor Fong says the second was a 66-year-old female who was declared dead on arrival to the emergency department at CWM Hospital.

The Permanent Secretary says in accordance with protocol, she was swabbed, and tested positive for COVID-19.

Their doctors have now confirmed that COVID-19 caused the deaths of both these individuals.

“The third death was a 62-year-old male from Nausori. He was referred to the CWM Hospital yesterday from Nausori Health Centre in severe respiratory distress. He had obvious signs and symptoms of severe COVID-19 and he tested positive later in the day. Despite the efforts of the medical team at CWM Hospital, he died late yesterday afternoon.”

The fourth death is a 77-year-old female who had been admitted at CWM Hospital for a pre-existing non-COVID medical condition.

She tested positive during her admission and died today.

Her doctors have confirmed that she died due to COVID-19.

There are nine other patients admitted at CWM Hospital with severe cases of COVID-19.

One of these patients is a 30-year-old with no pre-existing illness.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard



[Source: Fijian Government]