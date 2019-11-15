Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain five

No new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours says Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete.

He says there are still five cases.

Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu, Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Jone Usamate and Women Minister Mereseini together with Dr Waqainabete met with the Incident Management Team this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they were also linked with the health officials in the North and West.

This mane Briefing to Ministers Seruiratu/Usamate/Vuniwaqa/ and I with Incident Management Team and PSH. This is linked to our MOH in North and West. No new cases of COVID19 the last 24 hours. Fiji still has 5 cases of COVID19.#TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/9kSvRNjiFT — Dr I Waqainabete (@Nadokoulu) March 27, 2020

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>