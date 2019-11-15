Home

COVID-19

Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain five

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 28, 2020 11:37 am
Health Minister, Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete

No new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours says Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete.

He says there are still five cases.

Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu, Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Jone Usamate and Women Minister Mereseini together with Dr Waqainabete met with the Incident Management Team this morning.

He says they were also linked with the health officials in the North and West.

 

