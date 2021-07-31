Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain at a high with 11 more new deaths

Fiji recorded 1,187 new COVID-19 infections and 11 deaths in its latest COVID-19 update that ended at 8am today.

The Ministry of Health says the 11 deaths were recorded between 31st July to August 4th and two of the deaths was reported in the Western Division.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says 800 cases of COVID-19 infections from the Central Division and 387 cases are from the Western Division.

The first COVID-19 death is a 65-year old-man from Nasinu who died at home and was not vaccinated.

The second COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man from Suva who died at home. He was not vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 death was a 68-year-old woman from Kinoya who died at home on 31/07/2021. She was not vaccinated.

The fourth COVID-19 death to report is a 78-year-old woman from Tailevu. She presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress.

Her condition worsened at the medical facility and she died on the same day and she was not vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Tailevu who died at home. He was not vaccinated.

A 50-year-old woman from Lautoka was the sixth COVID-19 death.

She was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Lautoka Hospital and she was not vaccinated.

The seventh COVID-19 death is a 21-year-old man from Malake Island who was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Rakiraki Sub-Divisional Hospital.

The man had received his first dose of the vaccine in early May.

The eighth COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old woman from Nasinu who was presented to the CWM Hospital Emergency Department in severe respiratory distress. Her condition worsened at the hospital and she died one day after admission. She was not vaccinated.

The ninth COVID-19 death is a 44-year-old man from Suva who died at home. The man was not vaccinated.

The tenth COVID-19 death is a 60-year-woman from Caubati who died at home and was not vaccinated either.

The eleventh COVID-19 death to report is a 61-year-old woman from Makoi who died at home and was not vaccinated.

Dr James Fong says they have also recorded three more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients that have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

The number of COVID deaths now sits at 272 with 270 of these deaths recorded during this outbreak which began in April this year.

The 7 day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is 7.

Fiji has also recorded 142 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

