Fijians without CareFiji App in the West cannot access essential services

Residents living in the western division are turned away from M-Paisa outlet for not having the careFiji App.

Tavua District Council of Social Services Coordinator Unaisi Bakewa says that shopping and accessing funds through M-Paisa has been difficult for people in many villages in Tavua because they do not have a smart phone.

Vodafone Head of e-Commerce Shailendra Prasad says as much as they want to help people, the health measures in place should be followed.

“We are caught in the middle and as much as we want to help the customers we have to make sure that we follow the protocols where we are not in breach in any way”

Lautoka resident Mesake Rokotabuivalu says some supermarkets are also turning people away because they are prioritizing the new form of doing business.

“There need to be an understanding between the business houses and the people on the ground. I know they want to uphold the law in order to stay open or else they might be shut down. But then again they are there for the community”.

Under the Protocols for COVID-safe business operations guidelines, having the care Fiji app is a non- negotiable protocol and businesses can be closed down if their employees or customers do not have the app.