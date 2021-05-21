Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
RBF drops lending rates, banks to pass on to consumers|Fijians without CareFiji App in the West cannot access essential services|Fijians continue to disregard COVID-19 restrictions: Tudravu|267 active cases in Fiji as of last night|Pandemic continuing will hurt as VAT collections down by 21.5%|CWM hospital will continue normal services|Team facilitates home vaccination|Cancer patients lose battle during lockdown|Interest for vessels to enter Fiji still high|More infections recorded in Muanikoso and Nawaka|29 new cases of COVID-19|Test positivity average rises|Kava Corp CEO calls on Fijians to be responsible|Relief for Nadi businesses as they reopen|Businesses deemed high risk in Labasa resume operations|Resort assists staff to make a living|FCEF members struggling to stay afloat|Trade Ministry to work with Police to monitor businesses|FEMAT field hospital to remain operational in Lautoka for another week|More found intoxicated amidst breach|We will not hesitate to ban kava: Doctor Fong|Screening and testing increases in Vanua Levu|More than 9000 USP Students affected by the pandemic|Restrictions on movement remain: Police|Local beer out of supply|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fijians without CareFiji App in the West cannot access essential services

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
June 1, 2021 12:33 pm

Residents living in the western division are turned away from M-Paisa outlet for not having the careFiji App.

Tavua District Council of Social Services Coordinator Unaisi Bakewa says that shopping and accessing funds through M-Paisa has been difficult for people in many villages in Tavua because they do not have a smart phone.

Vodafone Head of e-Commerce Shailendra Prasad says as much as they want to help people, the health measures in place should be followed.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are caught in the middle and as much as we want to help the customers we have to make sure that we follow the protocols where we are not in breach in any way”

Lautoka resident Mesake Rokotabuivalu says some supermarkets are also turning people away because they are prioritizing the new form of doing business.

“There need to be an understanding between the business houses and the people on the ground. I know they want to uphold the law in order to stay open or else they might be shut down. But then again they are there for the community”.

Under the Protocols for COVID-safe business operations guidelines, having the care Fiji app is a non- negotiable protocol and businesses can be closed down if their employees or customers do not have the app.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.