Fijians warned to be honest about travel purpose

Fijians have been warned not to take advantage of the leeway given for essential movement within containment areas.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Itendra Nair, says those going out for essential runs must be honest about their purpose of travel to avoid clogging up checkpoints.

Nair says they are relying on Fijians’ sense of patriotism to help their COVID-19 containment efforts.

Article continues after advertisement

“They must internalize it to the extent they should feel that I am a greater contributor towards the safety and security of our nation.”



Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Itendra Nair

He adds that they have made numerous calls for Fijians to play their part in containing the spread of the virus.

“We don’t want to go into a lockdown mode. This is the time the government has allowed through PS Health. Those freedom of movement are given so that we can be able to those essential services. We’d want to keep it at that.”

Police have warned that if Fijians continue to disregard the COVID-19 protocols and fail to adhere to restrictions, they will step in and take drastic action.