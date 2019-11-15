Fijians warned to adhere to restrictions

Fijians who will not adhere to the restrictions in place for the greater Lautoka area in light of a confirmed COVID-19 case will be taken to task.

Police officers have been stationed at the borders to stop entry in Lautoka and it will remain closed until further notice.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the strict measures on movement in and out of Lautoka have been implemented keeping in mind the safety of the people.

“Everybody that has been calling up is being attempting to bend things to suit their own agenda. This is for the health and the well being of all Fijians and everybody need to make sacrifices so we can get things right again.”

Brigadier General Qiliho says five checkpoints have been established in Lautoka to ensure there is no unnecessary movement.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum says those caught defining these restrictions will be dealt with by the police.

“There are various provisions under the Public Safety Health Act and under the Public Order Act that gives the powers to Minister for Health and the Permanent Secretary to be able to restrict peoples movement and obviously if you do not adhere to those restrictions there are consequences in law regarding that.”

The greater Lautoka area which has been closed off includes areas from King’s Road at Nacilau Junction past Matawalu Village, to the feeder road at Vakabuli Junction, to the Queen’s Road at Natalau Junction.