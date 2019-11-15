Home

COVID-19

Fijians warned not to exploit COVID-19 response efforts

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 10, 2020 2:14 pm
[Source: Satyendra Prasad]

All mobile fever clinics staff have a form of identification.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says this is to ensure that the government’s response to combat the spread of COVID-19 is not exploited.

The clarification comes as health teams are visiting homes to assess people and question them about their recent travel history, or if they may have come in contact with anyone who returned from overseas.

Article continues after advertisement

He says health staff are to have the incident management team ID card or the Ministry of Health or discipline forces card.

“I am asking those who want to exploit these efforts by using this opportunity to do whatever they want to do for their own benefit to please don’t do that. Because this is a matter of public emergency and this is a matter of public health.”

Dr Waqainabete says coronavirus continues to spread globally with over 1.5 million people infected.

“If we’ve been looking at what’s happening around the case fatality – those who die have risen from four percent initially in January it’s now sitting to six percent.”

The Minister is warning Fijians to adhere to the COVID-19 directives in place as the virus continues to be a killer.

Click here for more on COVID-19

