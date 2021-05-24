Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Three unvaccinated Fijians die from COVID-19|Vaccination drive-through begins at Albert Park|COVID cases still in the triple digits|Fijians urged to take action|Restricted movement into Labasa Hospital|Nine percent of the target population fully vaccinated|Fijians seek counselling services|Space made at CWM Hospital Mortuary|Nausori and Wainibokasi Hospitals undergo decontamination|Decontamination underway in Capital City|Ministry rolls out Back to Rural Agriculture assistance program|More than 2500 COVID cases recorded in one week|Family living in a makeshift tent receive new house|RFMF works with ADF to rebuild Namoli Kindergarten|Household packs distributed to Fijians in home isolation|COVID case numbers exceed 500|COVID infection rate shows no sign of slowing down|PM commends community leaders|54% of target population receive first dose|Barbershops under spotlight for appointment charges|Decontamination for the Suva area|Woman sells vegetables while stuck in Suva|People continue to be arrested for breaching social gathering restriction|PM continues to encourage Fijians to get vaccinated|Sawani border closed for decontamination|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fijians urged to take action

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 6, 2021 5:10 am

Fijians need to help themselves if they want to see a way out of the current COVID-19 outbreak that has killed 28 people and infected over 5,000.

This was highlighted by Doctor Api Talemaitoga, an Auckland-based general practitioner who has been a part of New Zealand’s COVID response efforts.

Dr Talemaitoga says there has also been particular concern about the spread of misinformation about the virus and the vaccine on social media.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji is recording hundreds of cases daily and Talemaitoga believes that the numbers will increase further if everyone doesn’t get on board to help beat the virus.

“The key to fighting this Pandemic is not just with Dr Fong or Dr Waqainabete, we as Fijians have got it in our hands to fight, we’ve got to practice all those public health messages. The government can buy the vaccine, bring it to Fiji, allow people to get vaccinated, but unless we act by sticking within our bubble, we as Fijians can help contain this deadly virus.”

Dr Talemaitoga says it is sad to see that Fijians are believing the misinformation on social media rather than listening to medical health professionals.

“Anybody can go on the internet and say they are doctor from here and there claim this. Go to a trusted source, look at the Ministry of Health website and think about the implication of getting the vaccine and I tell people the vaccine is not the enemy, its the virus that’s the enemy, we need to get vaccinated to protect ourselves as a community.”

The Health Ministry earlier highlighted that their strategy is not about eliminating COVID-19, but suppressing the numbers until the vaccine can take over in protecting the population.

Dr Talemaitoga has echoed calls by local health officials for people to take heed of COVID-19 safety measures in place that will help contain the further spread of the deadly Delta variant virus.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.