Fijians urged to strictly adhere to precautionary measures

With social gathering restrictions to be relaxed to some extent, Fijians have been urged to remain responsible.

From today, social gatherings of 20 people or fewer will be allowed.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says yesterday marked 39th day when Fiji’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed.

He also says its nine days since our last confirmed case was recorded.

Dr Waqainabete is urging people to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures in place.

“Everybody must play their part. So even though the restrictions have moved back doesn’t mean that we congregate and we stay very close to one another. We must continue to practice social distancing that is an important part. We must continue to do it.”

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho also reiterated that although curfew starts at 10pm daily and the maritime movement has been relaxed, Fijians still need to follow necessary precautionary measures.