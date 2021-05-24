Fijians urged to seek medical help early

The approach used to suppress the transmission of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is the same as the Delta variant.

World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Incident Manager for the Pacific, Sean Casey, says they have the same playbook but measures are adjusted and applied based on the level of transmission.

Casey says people with mild symptoms should stay home and seek medical care as soon as possible.

“Physical distancing, masking, avoiding large crowds, and staying home when you are sick. I would say it’s really important that the public be aware of the level of transmission in Fiji and overseas. Many of the deaths that we are seeing in Fiji on a regular basis are people who are older, who have not been vaccinated, and who don’t seek care. A lot of the deaths are happening at home.”

According to the WHO, the majority of the deaths in Fiji are in the high-risk category.

The Ministry of Health is urging Fijians to get their primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine and to get a booster once eligible.

Fijians are reminded that strict adherence to personal COVID-safety measures is very important during this third wave.