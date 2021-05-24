Fijians urged to remain vigilant

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has warned of a possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s “Nai Lalakai” program the Prime Minister urged Fijians to continue following the COVID-safe measures to protect themselves from the virus.

He reiterates people must not let their guard down.

“Even though a lot of restrictions have been lifted, we must remain vigilant because a surge in cases can spoil how we want to enjoy the festive season. It’s better if we have to cancel gatherings if we feel it poses threats.”

Bainimarama says another breakout of COVID-19 can be disruptive to the festive season adding the onus is on every individual to behave responsibly.