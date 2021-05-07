Home

Fijians urged to play their part

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 18, 2021 7:45 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

The Fiji Police Force has reiterated that they will not hesitate to arrest those who continue to disregard the health restrictions in place.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, is calling on Fijians to play their part as the fight against COVID-19 can be won together.

ACP Tudravu says they have received report about laxity on the part of Police, however, he says the reality behind this is that people are allowing criminal activities to take place in their premises.

He adds every individual needs to be responsible and taking care of their properties is paramount.

The Acting Commissioner of Police also acknowledged the effort and support rendered by Fijians in ensuring that Health restrictions and Curfew Orders are adhered to.

 

