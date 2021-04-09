Fijians urged to get vaccinated

The United Nations Resident Coordinator has called on Fijians to get vaccinated.

Sanaka Samarasinha says Fiji is part of the lucky few countries to have received the COVID-19 vaccine, while many developed nations are still trying to get their hands on the vaccine.

Samarasinha has commended the government for containing COVID-19 in the country.

“In a couple of days, we will mark the first anniversary of being COVID contained. That’s a tremendous achievement for this country. First of all, it’s a tremendous achievement of the government but it also took the communities to believe in what was asked of them and followed it.”

He adds it’s important to work with the communities to walk the last mile in re-opening the borders.

Meanwhile, Samarasinha highlighted that the second batch of COVID-19 vaccines under the COVAX facility will take longer to arrive than earlier anticipated.