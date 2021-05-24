Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Six new COVID-19 cases on Malolo island|Over $100m paid in unemployment assistance|Fijians urged to get vaccinated|COVID free village fears threat of infection|Ministry closes sites of interest|Somosomo COVID patient airlifted|West records highest PHIN bookings|Sawani Border closed for decontamination|Government identifies anomaly|Lay Preacher helps fellow villagers|Swabbing begins in Somosomo village|Over 3,000 patients in home isolation|Talks underway on no jab, no entry|Foreign aid to be viewed as an investment|MoH concerned with misinformation|Investigation rules out vaccine adverse events|Government team to mitigate COVID-19 cases in Kadavu|Six-month-old baby amongst the 11 COVID-19 deaths|Ministry identifies areas of concern|Ministry strengthens quarantine operations|Breach in travel protocols a concern|Government will assist Fijians in the Namara Tiri lockdown area|Borders will only open if we do everything right: PM|Lockdown imposed on Labasa settlement |Somosomo villagers in Yasawa on high alert|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fijians urged to get vaccinated

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 30, 2021 4:49 am

The Ministry of Health is urging Fijians not to let the death of three fully vaccinated people hinder their choice of getting fully vaccinated.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong has once again stressed that the vaccine provides 92 percent protection.

Doctor Fong clarified that the three individuals had existing medical conditions that placed them at higher risk of severe disease.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that eight percent of individuals with comorbid issues cannot mount a good immune response even after getting vaccinated.

“Everybody who is morbidly obese has a lower ability to tolerate COVID-19 and when you give them the vaccine they have a better ability to tolerate COVID-19. Their ability to tolerate is not as good as people with normal immune responses.”

The Permanent Secretary says it’s unfortunate that fully vaccinated people can still get severe COVID-19.

As of the 27th of August, 95.2% of the target population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.