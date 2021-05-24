Fijians urged to get vaccinated

With an increase in the number of COVID infections, severe illness and more deaths in the Suva-Nausori containment zone, Fijians are once again urged to get vaccinated.

While many are still hesitant to get their first jab with a lot of misinformation being circulated about the side effects of the vaccine, some of those who received both their jabs are encouraging Fijians to do the right thing.

The second dose of the vaccine reduces 92 percent of hospitalization, severe illness, or death from COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

Former executive of ANZ Bank, Saud Minam is one of those who has received both doses of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine says he didn’t feel any harmful side effects.

”First jab I thought that I had a little bit of pinch in left shoulder where they put the jab but the second one I didn’t even feel it anything.”

Health professionals at Live and Learn echoed similar sentiments while encouraging others to get vaccinated.

So far 324,462 individuals have been inoculated with the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard