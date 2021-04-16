Fijians urged to follow COVID-19 protocols

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu is calling on Fijians to follow the stringent COVID-19 measures that is in place.

ACP Tudravu says this will make the work of all government agencies easier and prevent any possible transmission of the virus.

He also says while officers are strictly monitoring the lockdown areas in the Western Division, all those living outside the containment area are advised to follow restrictions and cooperate with respective government agencies.

He adds that officers are strictly monitoring people’s movement within the lockdown areas from Qeleloa bearing towards Sigatoka to Nacilau, Vakabuli, and the Waiwai Crossing bearing towards Ba.

The Acting Commissioner of Police is advising the general public to follow restrictions that have been issued.