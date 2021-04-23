Fijians urged to dispose of masks properly

Face masks are our biggest asset in the fight against the pandemic, but the Suva City Council has warned of potential environmental threats.

Special Administrators Chair Isikeli Tikoduadua says on Monday, workers collected disposable masks from the Nabukalou creek.

Disposable masks are plastic products that cannot be readily biodegraded.

Tikoduadua says with the majority of Fijians now wearing facemasks, people need to know how to properly dispose used ones.

“It is quite sad as now we have seen as of yesterday people are disposing their masks and throwing them around Suva. In fact, we picked about 30 masks from Nabukalou Creek.”

Tikoduadua says Fijians should be more responsible as they do not want to face situations similar to used diapers being disposed of irresponsibly.