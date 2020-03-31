Fijians urged to cooperate with mobile fever clinics

The Ministry of Health is taking proactive measures in combating the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Around 30 teams are on the ground working with the military and police conducting house to house checks in the Suva containment area.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the mobile clinics are of great use to them.

“The boots on the ground is what is helping us a lot, there was more than 59,000 Fijians that were screened in Lautoka before we were happy to say, give the policy advice to be able to lift the lockdown, we’re looking more than a 100,000”.

Waqainabete is urging Suva residents to cooperate with the health teams that are conducting house visits.

“If you have people coming to you that are asking to have questions to test your temperatures in the Suva containment area please allow them to do so. And the reason is very simple ,we want to make sure that we flush up this virus.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry has established 37 fever clinics around the country which is now in operation seven days a week.

The Ministry of Health says all preventative measures are taken to ensure Fever clinics were not damaged by TC Harold.

At the Fever clinic, Fijians will have their temperature taken and symptoms checked.

Health Care Workers will then decide which individuals will be referred for further testing and those to be referred to health centers for common colds and other ailments.

