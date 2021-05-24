Fijians urged to cooperate with health officials

Home

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 25, 2021 7:10 am

Health care workers supported by other government officials from various government agencies in the North, will over this festive season, be tracing contacts, caring for patients who develop severe disease, monitoring individuals under isolation, and spending time away from their families during this festive season.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr. James Fong is urging the public to cooperate with health care workers and adhere to COVID safe measures to ensure that this surge in COVID-19 positive cases in the Northern Division is managed and contained.

Dr. Fong is also calling on all individuals of the Northern Division, in all of its three Provinces of Cakaudrove, Bua, and Macuata to practice responsible social gatherings and diligently adhere to the COVID-19 safe measures.

Dr. Fong has stressed that people be wise about their social gatherings, and postpone them if they can.

He says during these pandemic times, it is best that people remain at home and celebrate with their loved ones, rather than gather in large numbers and potentially put at risk the vulnerable members of your families; including those who are unvaccinated.

 

