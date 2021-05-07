Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Nine new cases announced with curfew for Suva to Nausori from Friday|Expanded curfew and lockdown from Friday|Nine new cases, six with no links|Still time to shop so don’t panic: MOH|More positive cases from Extra Supermarket|Fijians urged to celebrate Eid at home|Doctor Fong to announce cabinet decision tonight|NZ is with Fiji says Minister|Taveuni vaccination drive set to begin|Good turnout at vaccination drive in Savusavu|Supermarkets lay stringent measures|Opposition Leader calls for unity in response to COVID-19|Australia funds lab technicians|COVID restrictions delay project|Over 630 arrested for breaches|COVID-19 restrictions brings about more family time|No decision yet: PM|Cabinet continues to meet as shopping intensifies|NZ ready to assist Fiji, as WHO calls for equality|Fiji begins dialogue on food systems|Eight arrested for not wearing mask|FEMAT hospital for emergency care|Fiji-China Trade Expo creates opportunities|COVID-19 brings families closer this Eid-al-Fitr|Nausori Market cordoned off|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fijians urged to celebrate Eid at home

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 12, 2021 7:30 pm
Fijians cannot gather in mosques or at the homes of friends and family.

As Muslims celebrate Eid tomorrow the Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong has urged Fijians to remain in their bubbles.

Dr Fong says while Eid is usually a time for togetherness, this year due to restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19, celebrations will be different.

He adds Fijians cannot gather in mosques or at the homes of friends and family.

Article continues after advertisement

“We must stay home and only interact with the members of our own households. That sacrifice will assure that all of us including those who are most vulnerable to this virus can be together when next we have the chance to celebrate. So please, stay home this Eid, please do not break your bubbles.”

Eid is celebrated after a month of fasting which ends with the sighting of the new moon.

The Fiji Muslim League has confirmed that the moon had been sighted in Labasa, Lautoka and Nadi this evening.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.