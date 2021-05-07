Fijians urged to celebrate Eid at home

As Muslims celebrate Eid tomorrow the Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong has urged Fijians to remain in their bubbles.

Dr Fong says while Eid is usually a time for togetherness, this year due to restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19, celebrations will be different.

He adds Fijians cannot gather in mosques or at the homes of friends and family.

“We must stay home and only interact with the members of our own households. That sacrifice will assure that all of us including those who are most vulnerable to this virus can be together when next we have the chance to celebrate. So please, stay home this Eid, please do not break your bubbles.”

Eid is celebrated after a month of fasting which ends with the sighting of the new moon.

The Fiji Muslim League has confirmed that the moon had been sighted in Labasa, Lautoka and Nadi this evening.