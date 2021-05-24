Fijians urged to be more resilient

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fijians need to be more resilient as Fiji continues to prepare for natural disasters, more new diseases and political disagreements.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme, Bainimarama says the world has brought about issues and he is adamant Fiji as a nation can overcome these challenges.

Bainimarama says we can work together as a nation to recover and rebuild quickly.

“Some of the issues we are facing now are also the first for other countries and the world to come across. Some countries are still trying to recover, some countries continue to record more COVID-19 cases including America and Great Britain.”

Bainimarama says some countries followed the strategies taken by our front liners to help eradicate COVID-19 and this is what we should be proud of.

He says one of the dailies in New Zealand reminded the Kiwis of the ways Fiji and Pacific Island countries have used to battle COVID-19.

The Prime Minister says the solution to our every problem lies with us and we should work together to help win the battle.