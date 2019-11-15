Fijians urged to apply for FNPF assistance with honesty

Fijians have been urged to maintain integrity and honesty when applying for FNPF assistance which has been rolled out in light of COVID-19.

Members only qualify for assistance if they have been terminated, are working on reduced pay or hours, have been sent on leave without pay or are on indefinite leave.

FNPF Chief Financial Officer Pravinesh Singh, says in some instances employers have been provided fraudulent letters by their employees in order to benefit from the assistance.

Article continues after advertisement

“We also would like the employers to know that there is a section in the form where they need to indemnify, so please do not get pressured by your employees in providing false information or giving false letters, this is not an opportunity to profit from the assistance that is being rolled out by FNPF and the government.”

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the effects of COVID-19 will be felt for some time

“So we urge everybody, this is going to be a long haul, we need to think laterally, we need to think strategically, we need to think as a nation as the honourable Prime Minister said to be able to get over this particular phase and if we are able to do that – then we come out a lot better.”

FNPF has paid out over eighteen million dollars as of last week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.