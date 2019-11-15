Fijians turning up to fever clinics

A number of Fijians have been showing up at fever clinics in Lami and Valelevu, Nasinu with symptoms such as cough and sore throat.

Health professionals manning the fever clinic in Tikaram Park, Lami say they’ve received around twenty people since this morning.

There haven’t been any suspected case of COVID-19 so far, but should the situation arise, the patient will be isolated in separate tents until authorities are called in.

There is also strict movement into the Valelevu fever clinic with people slowly bringing in family members for screening.

This strategy is a precautionary measure by the Health Ministry taking into consideration that it’s the flu season as well.

More people are expected to access the service in the coming days.

More than 20 fever clinics have been set up Fiji wide.

