Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
RBF announces measures to counter predicted recession|Police officer tests negative for COVID-19|Nadi doctor taken in for questioning|Fijians turning up to fever clinics|Australians stranded in Fiji as the airport shuts|Fiji Airways announces final Nadi-Narita return flights|Nalawa district in Ra in lockdown|Fijians turn to traditional media amid COVID-19 crisis|Ministry of Health confirms 78 new cases in New Zealand|Cikobia goes into lockdown|Supplementary Budget will be tabled today|We need to fight COVID-19 together to help all: PM|Health Officials reiterate importance of social distancing|Supreme Court sittings to be rescheduled|Council urges consumers to be vigilant|All five COVID-19 patients in stable condition|Lautoka Police HQ shutdown amidst COVID-19 scare|Health Ministry concerned with ongoing water disruption|36 flight attendants under investigation: Qiliho|Fiji Airways disappointed with staff action|Fiji's fifth COVID-19 case confirmed in Lautoka|Nadi Airport to close, shipping services end Sunday|Stop lying and taking it as joke says PM|More than 20 fever clinics set up Fiji wide|Sawani Village, Bua on lockdown|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Fijians turning up to fever clinics

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 26, 2020 12:45 pm
A number of Fijians have been showing up at fever clinics in Lami and Valelevu with symptoms such as cough and sore throat.

A number of Fijians have been showing up at fever clinics in Lami and Valelevu, Nasinu with symptoms such as cough and sore throat.

Health professionals manning the fever clinic in Tikaram Park, Lami say they’ve received around twenty people since this morning.

There haven’t been any suspected case of COVID-19 so far, but should the situation arise, the patient will be isolated in separate tents until authorities are called in.

Article continues after advertisement

There is also strict movement into the Valelevu fever clinic with people slowly bringing in family members for screening.

This strategy is a precautionary measure by the Health Ministry taking into consideration that it’s the flu season as well.

More people are expected to access the service in the coming days.

More than 20 fever clinics have been set up Fiji wide.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.