Fijians turn to traditional media amid COVID-19 crisis

As the Coronavirus crisis grips the entire world and people seek reliable information, misinformation and fake news is being widely shared online.

Fijians say they are now quickly switching to traditional media for the latest factual and verified information on the virus.

This follows police arresting people allegedly propagating misleading information and fake news on social media.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Manager News and Sports Indra Singh says the massive circulation of misinformation about COVID-19 has made Fijians shift their news consumption from social media to traditional media.

“What’s happening right now is that the shift towards traditional media has started again in this country and around the world as well whereby people are now believing more of what’s coming out from traditional media than on social media where a lot of fake news and misinformation”.

Fiji Times Editor in Chief Fred Wesley says while Fijians have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement and socializing, media houses and journalists are now united in bringing accurate COVID-19 news to the masses.

“This line of work, obviously there are limitations but there’s also the fact that press conferences will go ahead, interviews will have to be done. We’re not immune to the virus. There are processes and procedures that have been put in place to ensure our journalists and photographers are looked after”.

The government too is urging Fijians to only rely on official sources and news reports for all COVID-19 issues.

