Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji's fourth COVID-19 case confirmed, Suva will not shutdown|Fiji and the world is at war with COVID-19 says PM|Fiji suspends all Singapore and Hong Kong flights|Vice-Chancellor’s driver charged|Practice social distancing and working from home where possible says PM|Fourth patient was infected overseas|Fever clinic for greater Suva area soon|More passengers come forward|Bainimarama urges Fijians to respect the restriction|Police and RFMF to monitor lockdown areas|BAF equips its staff|Police urge people to adhere to restrictions in place|Less movements within Lautoka|Prepare for financial hardship in the wake of COVID-19|COVID-19 pandemic accelerating: WHO Chief|167 ATS staff affected by lockdown|FNPF will help in the obvious situation|Repatriation flight for Samoa flies tomorrow|40 new cases of COVID-19 in NZ|FRCS implements COVID-19 prevention measures|FNPF requests members to comply with precautionary measures|Fijians trying to return goods: FCCC|Plantation and Lomani Island Resort suspend operations|Stranded UK volunteer grateful for assistance from Fijian family|Kava bars take proactive measures|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Fijians trying to return goods: FCCC

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 24, 2020 10:05 am
Some supermarkets are facing odd situations where people are trying to return items they bought last week.

Some supermarkets are facing odd situations where people are trying to return items they bought last week.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham says this follows the panic buying in stores last Thursday and Friday, following the announcement of the confirmed case of COVID-19 in Fiji.

“Customers are now coming back and saying can we return some of the items that we had purchased because I think we bought too many.”

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile,Abraham says there are no nationwide shortages of food because of COVID-19 pandemic, although in some cases the inventory of certain items at grocery store might be temporarily low before stores can restock.

Abraham says no widespread disruptions have been reported in the supply chain.

“Production lines are now doing three shifts and 24 hours a day and continuing with their production. This is to ensure we are not running out of food items. They are only doing production at such a fast rate because they have the raw materials to do it.”

The FCCC says they are in regular contact with food manufacturers and grocery stores.

Most supermarkets that FBC News spoke to has given assurances that they are fully stocked.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.