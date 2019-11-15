Fijians trying to return goods: FCCC

Some supermarkets are facing odd situations where people are trying to return items they bought last week.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham says this follows the panic buying in stores last Thursday and Friday, following the announcement of the confirmed case of COVID-19 in Fiji.

“Customers are now coming back and saying can we return some of the items that we had purchased because I think we bought too many.”

Meanwhile,Abraham says there are no nationwide shortages of food because of COVID-19 pandemic, although in some cases the inventory of certain items at grocery store might be temporarily low before stores can restock.

Abraham says no widespread disruptions have been reported in the supply chain.

“Production lines are now doing three shifts and 24 hours a day and continuing with their production. This is to ensure we are not running out of food items. They are only doing production at such a fast rate because they have the raw materials to do it.”

The FCCC says they are in regular contact with food manufacturers and grocery stores.

Most supermarkets that FBC News spoke to has given assurances that they are fully stocked.