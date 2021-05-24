Home

Fijians traveling to Vanua Levu will be tested

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
June 23, 2021 12:40 pm
Commissioner Northern and the COVID-19 Taskforxe team visiting quarantine facilities in the North.

All individuals returning to Vanua Levu from Viti Levu will be tested prior to their travel.

Commissioner Northern Division, Uraia Rainima says these Fijians will only be allowed to travel to Vanua Levu once they obtain their swab result.

Rainima adds that upon arrival in Vanua Levu, they will be isolated for 14 days under quarantine and will be released once cleared.

He says this will be a trial phase where the individuals will be in their own bubble.

The Commissioner Northern Division says they will increase the number of individuals in the next repatriation if everything goes according to plan.

Rainima visited the quarantine facilities in Macuata and Bua yesterday to ensure everything is well prepared before the repatriation.

He says the facilities across the division are ready for this undertaking.

The repatriation was to have started on Monday, but FBC News understands some of those registered to travel had tested positive for COVID-19.

The repatriation has since been put on hold and no date has been confirmed for its commencement.

