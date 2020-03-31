Home

Fijians to report any foreign yachts arriving in the waters

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 2, 2020 12:30 pm
The Fiji Revenue and Customs [File Photo]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is calling on Fijians living in the maritime communities to report any foreign yachts arriving in their waters.

This follows the announcement made by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on restrictions to all inter-island shipping movements from Sunday, 29 March

In the event that small crafts and yachts are sighted by Maritime communities, it is advised not to allow the passengers and crew on board the yacht to come into contact with the community unless proper clearance have been granted from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, Department of Immigration and FRCS.

Article continues after advertisement

FRCS encourages all Fijians and members of the community to report any suspicious activities and movements of yachts by calling the Coast Watch hotline number on 3243461 or email on [email protected]

