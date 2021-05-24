Fijians to learn how to defend against COVID-19

The Ministry of Health will now direct its efforts towards educating people on how to defend themselves from contracting COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they will be enforcing these measures as widely as possible.

The step is being taken as the deadly Delta variant continues to spread in Viti Levu, with the Ministry warning that the next wave of cases will arrive in weeks to come.

Doctor Fong is urging people to report to screening clinics if they feel any symptoms.

He says they are implanting containment programs in areas with widespread transmissions or where the Ministry anticipates widespread transmission.

“If you at home right now wondering how best you can support us, your family, your neighbours and your country – the best thing you can do is stay right where you are and to continue to spend as much time as possible safely in the confines of your home.”

Doctor Fong says they will continue to provide groceries, essential household items, masks and information about how to stop the spread within our communities.

The Ministry aims to vaccinate every eligible citizen so that we can set ourselves towards a COVID safe Fiji.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard