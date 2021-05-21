Fijians to expect extensive screening

Fijians will notice aggressive screening and testing in the Suva-Nausori corridor following a significant increase in the number of cases of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says more areas will be cordoned off as part of the investigation.

Dr Fong says several prominent areas are currently under investigation which involve the Kadavu house along Victoria Parade and the Government Building.

Article continues after advertisement

“Once again the public will see our teams going around and cordoning off various places that are all part of the investigation. This will become a common sight as the number of cases begins to escalate.”

Dr Fong says extra vigilance will be exercised within the containment zones and enforcement of COVID safe measures will be strengthened to ensure the virus does not spread.

“COVID safe measures such as restrictions on movements and gatherings, wearing of masks, physical distancing, and other measures designed to prevent people from coming into contact with the virus.”

Chief Medical Advisor Dr Jemesa Tudravu says they are continuing with the screening and in the last 24 hours, 3522 individuals were screened at the 56 currently operational clinics.

Dr Tudravu says a total of 340 individuals have been swabbed.