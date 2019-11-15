Fijians to be proactive: Consumer Council

The Consumer Council is calling on Fijians to be proactive and report against retailers practicing conditional selling.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says they have received several complaints regarding traders placing conditions whereby consumers are asked to purchase other goods along with the particular product they wish to purchase.

Shandil says traders need to know that this is illegal.

“This is not the time. It’s a shame that such practices are prevailing in trying times like this. I also want to let the traders know, be cautious the Consumer Council is very clearly monitoring the market. We are always out there making sure that the best is provided for consumers. ”

The Council will be making regular checks and those found engaged in such unfair trade practices will be reported to the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission for further action.