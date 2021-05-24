Fijians should not misinterpret changes in case numbers

The Ministry of Health says the day-to-day changes in the number of COVID-19 cases should not be misinterpreted as an overall decline in cases in the community.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says the daily case number increased yesterday after a drop below the average in recent days, with most cases still being reported from the Central Division and daily cases are being reported from the West.

Dr Fong says day to day changes in case numbers are expected and this is why they rely more on a seven-day average to monitor the progress of the outbreak.

The seven-day average of new cases per day is 875 cases per day or 989 cases per million population per day.

Dr Fong says with testing and test positivity remaining high, and increasing cases being reported in the West, they expect average daily case numbers to remain at a high level and possibly increase.

The daily average of deaths is also being monitored and continues to increase.

Meanwhile, as of Saturday, 441,171 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 97,268 have received their second doses as of Saturday.

This means that 75.2 percent of the target population have received at least one dose and 16.6 percent are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard