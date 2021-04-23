Don't be complacent: Samarasinha

The United Nations in Fiji is calling on everyone to support the Ministry of Health’s effort in vaccinating the targeted population in the country.

While many have been forthcoming to get vaccinated, there are others who are hesitant.

UN Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha says with the more infectious B1617 variant now in the country, eligible Fijians are urged not to be complacent and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Everybody who is eligible right now should be rolling up their sleeves and take the jab. Especially those with underlying conditions, those who are most vulnerable but really, every single person in Fiji, citizens and residents alike as soon as they are able to, they should go out and get the vaccine.”

Ministry of Health Head of COVID-19 Vaccination Taskforce Dr Rachel Devi have on many occasion reiterated that getting vaccinated now is important.

“Right now we haven’t vaccinated the whole population in Fiji above 18-years-old. Thus the risk is still there for everyone else that’s not vaccinated.”

The latest batch of vaccines that arrived in the country earlier this month are currently being administered to the targeted high-risk groups.

The next batch of vaccine under the COVAX facility is likely to arrive next week.