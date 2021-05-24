Home

Fijians should adapt to the protocols in place: Minister

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
September 29, 2021 7:26 am

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says life with COVID will never be the same and we have to adapt to the infection protocol guideline that is in place.

He says the current vaccination rate around the country is progressing well but the decreasing number of COVID cases does not mean we are free.

Doctor Waqainabete says Fijians need to be ready for any other diseases.

Article continues after advertisement

“Even though one might ask why we have donations coming in when we are having a decline in the number of Covid cases that we have, but we must always be prepared”.

As of 26th September, 591,293 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 425,902 have received their second doses.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

