Fijians seek counselling services

Fear and anxiety due to COVID-19 has made Fijians resort to counselling services.

Empower Pacific has seen a notable increase in the challenges brought about by the pandemic, with 2, 570 being counselled in the first six months of this year.

Mental Health Specialist, Prem Singh says they’ve been providing psycho-social support to Fijians who are in chaos right now and dealing with the hardships.

“Through our mental health and psycho-social support services, we have been catering to a wider community in regards to providing them with counselling support and also social work support as well”

Job loss is another factor that has been creating a lot of domestic disputes and mental stress.

Counsellors say the pandemic has changed the lifestyle of many Fijians who are still trying to adjust to the current situation.

