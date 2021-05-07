Fijians rush to convenience stores

More Fijians are doing their last-minute shopping at convenience stores including service stations instead of going to supermarkets.

FBC News visited some stores in Suva this morning and saw people lining up with empty shopping bags.

Samuela Kuromara who is a heart patient says he needed to manage his time well so he could go to the hospital.

He says shopping at the supermarket was not an option.

“It’s much safer to come to the convenience store and there’s no crowds because you come here and get what you need. There’s no hassle and pressure on you so it’s easier for me to come to the convenience store get the groceries that I need and go back home.”

Director for Wing Sang & Co Ltd in Samabula, Suva Frank Chou says customers have been lining up since 8am.

“Essentials would be the biscuits, the noodles, oil, and sugar when we get the stock, Rewa Life, cigarettes and recharge cards. We’re major wholesalers of recharge cards. So lots of shop owners would come and buy from us and go resell in the neighbourhood.”

There are also long queues at various service stations.