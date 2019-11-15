Home

Fijians reach out to those affected amid COVID-19

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 1, 2020 12:30 pm
310 families within the Lautoka confined area have so far received food rations through donations from Fijians around the country.

310 families within the Lautoka confined area have so far received food rations through donations from Fijians around the country.

Organizer Narayan Reddy says most of these Fijians were in the tourism industry and are now staying at home amid COVID-19.

Reddy says most of the people who assisted had reached out to them from Suva, and they try to identify those that need support before it is rendered.

Article continues after advertisement

“People from Suva have been contacting us and they send us some groceries and they want certain things to be bought on that list, so what we have done we have bought exactly what the list they sent, some of them have given us the family that they wanted us to go to.”

Reddy says they try their best to provide the most essential items which can last for at least two weeks.

Click here for more on COVID-19

