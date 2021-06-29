Fijians over the age of 18 eligible for booster dose

Anyone over the age of 18 is now eligible to receive a booster dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says one can receive a booster dose as long as it has been at least 5 months since the second dose of vaccine.

He says the Health Ministry has new stocks of booster doses for the elderly, vulnerable, and front liners.

Doctor Fong adds there is a list of sites where the booster dose is available.

The Ministry of Health has begun administering booster shots to frontline workers and vulnerable Fijians.

This is following the authorization for the use of Moderna vaccine for booster doses in more than 30 countries including the United States, the UK, Israel, Singapore, and France.

The Health Ministry says they want to ensure full protection against COVID-19 for all Fijians.