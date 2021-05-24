Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More than 700 infections and 11 COVID deaths recorded|Fijians need to get vaccinated says Dr Waqainabete|Proposal to use old Navua hospital as a temporary health centre|Daily request for food assistance taking toll on NGO|Vaccine delivered to Rotuma and Lakeba|Fijians should not misinterpret changes in case numbers|Vaccines for maritime islands|Over 1,200 new COVID infections with nine deaths recorded|More funding to boost COVID-19 response|Over 350,000 Fijians screened and swabbed|Rotuma decides not to receive any freight services|Student climbs hill daily to go online for classes|Over 130 Public Health Infringement Notices issued|RFMF supports pre-hospital emergency care|Heightened security in the North|Healthcare worker succumbs to COVID-19|626 cases with nine deaths|6pm curfew for West from tomorrow|MoH scales up response|MoH reorganizes PPE distribution|More than 600 new cases and five fatalities|Be wary despite decline in COVID infections|Screening and swabbing continues|Over 80 percent COVID-19 deaths unvaccinated|CWM hospital services operational|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fijians need to get vaccinated says Dr Waqainabete

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 28, 2021 6:30 am

The use of tents as isolations facilities and container refrigeration of bodies is not normal.

However this will pass if Fijians adhere to the public health safety measures.

Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says Fijians need to get vaccinated so that the increasing case numbers and deaths can be stopped.

Article continues after advertisement

The Public Health Amendment act came into place on the 12th of July and Dr Waqainabete says the Fiji Police Force has played a vital role in ensuring the measures are followed.

“In the first week, the police team conducted 556 bookings. Of these 245 bookings were related to facemasks,89 bookings were in relation to public service vehicles and 69 bookings were gathering offences”.

The Minister for Health further highlighted that they are having dialogue in terms of securing vaccines for those below the age of 18.

“European Union has made that recommendation on this recently. We are on track to have all the fully age-eligible individuals vaccinated and to have enough vaccines to be able to reach out to children below the age of 18 when that guidance comes through”.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has been allocated $403 million to beef up its resources.

$25 million is specifically dedicated to COVID-19 response.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.