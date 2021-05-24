Fijians need to get vaccinated says Dr Waqainabete

The use of tents as isolations facilities and container refrigeration of bodies is not normal.

However this will pass if Fijians adhere to the public health safety measures.

Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says Fijians need to get vaccinated so that the increasing case numbers and deaths can be stopped.

The Public Health Amendment act came into place on the 12th of July and Dr Waqainabete says the Fiji Police Force has played a vital role in ensuring the measures are followed.

“In the first week, the police team conducted 556 bookings. Of these 245 bookings were related to facemasks,89 bookings were in relation to public service vehicles and 69 bookings were gathering offences”.

The Minister for Health further highlighted that they are having dialogue in terms of securing vaccines for those below the age of 18.

“European Union has made that recommendation on this recently. We are on track to have all the fully age-eligible individuals vaccinated and to have enough vaccines to be able to reach out to children below the age of 18 when that guidance comes through”.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has been allocated $403 million to beef up its resources.

$25 million is specifically dedicated to COVID-19 response.

