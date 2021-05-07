Fijians make more runs to supermarkets

Most Fijians out in Suva have made more than three trips to the supermarkets this week.

Shopper Jo Teana told FBC News every time there is a COVID-19 announcement, they fear another lockdown.

Teana says they just want to be prepared and it’s good that police are closely monitoring the public in regards to adherence to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s good that the officers turned up because some of us are not adhering to the call made by the Health Ministry. We know COVID spreads at the slightest contact and we can’t risk it.”

Another shopper, Abdul Nath says they can’t take any risks of last-minute shopping hence the constant re-stocking.

“So many times the warning has been given we keep on buying. Just like before, yesterday and last week. Whenever something is announced then we go and buy.”

Police were out in numbers in the Capital City today, ensuring Fijians follow the social distancing rule when shopping.

Supermarkets and businesses have put up new markings to ensure people adhere to the two-metre distance rule, while also ensuring that everyone has a mask on.