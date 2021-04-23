Fijians living in close proximity a target for vaccination

The Health Ministry through its vaccination program hopes to target the vulnerable population living in close proximity.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says discussions are underway on how to keep these families safe and police have been engaged to monitor these areas.

Dr Fong says this includes those in squatter settlements.

“They are quite vulnerable in that respect. That they live in poor neighborhoods. So we’ve been talking about various discussions about how we properly get to them. Maybe we get through to employers especially garment workers they stay a lot there so we might vaccinate garment workers and their families. That might be one access point.”

The PS says at this point in time, for them to keep an eye on these vulnerable Fijians would probably not be a good use of their resources.