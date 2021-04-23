Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fijians living in close proximity a target for vaccination|Ministry cleaned data before distributing rations|We have backup plans for Lautoka Hospital: MOH|Seven patients recover from COVID-19|No new cases in Fiji as 98 contacts of doctors identified|Term One holidays extended to May 24th|Lautoka containment area may last longer|More vaccines on the way|Doctors' contacts identified and quarantined|Non-compliant supermarkets can be closed down|More yachts cruising to Savusavu soon|Ra province implements curfew|Tourism ministry focuses on recovery|FRA projects delayed|Vaccination drive continues in West|Businesses outside containment zones monitored|Fiji faces double threat: Dr Tudravu|Coordinated effort comes to light|SME’s determined to stay in business|Street cleaner in containment zone supports family in Tailevu|A dip in a creek to avoid containment|Businesses outside containment areas can open|LTA suspends defensive driving courses|Transmission chain more widespread: Dr Fong|Doctors look for source that infected colleagues|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fijians living in close proximity a target for vaccination

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 5, 2021 8:39 am

The Health Ministry through its vaccination program hopes to target the vulnerable population living in close proximity.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says discussions are underway on how to keep these families safe and police have been engaged to monitor these areas.

Dr Fong says this includes those in squatter settlements.

Article continues after advertisement

“They are quite vulnerable in that respect. That they live in poor neighborhoods. So we’ve been talking about various discussions about how we properly get to them. Maybe we get through to employers especially garment workers they stay a lot there so we might vaccinate garment workers and their families. That might be one access point.”

The PS says at this point in time, for them to keep an eye on these vulnerable Fijians would probably not be a good use of their resources.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.