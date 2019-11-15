Fijians in Wuhan remain indoors despite lockdown being lifted

Eight Fijians who are in Wuhan China, where the Coronavirus outbreak started, are in good health and are remaining indoors.

This, despite the lifting of the longest lockdown amid the outbreak.

The city of Wuhan was in lockdown for 76 days.

Article continues after advertisement

Eroni Duaibe a student studying in Wuhan says they are not taking any risks.

Duaibe says if not for the measures by the Chinese government, things could have been much worse.

“The whole city applauded, however, there is still a lot of restrictions which I believe is very good as we don’t want another wave phase of infection. Though it may seem draconian, though it may seem very tough it did work, it did work.”

He says the lock-down has its advantages, but that doesn’t mean it’s been easy to cope for over two months.

“Being able to spend time with my wife, just being able to discover each other. In terms of side effects, yes, of course, we are all human being some mental health issues that would arise from time to time.”

Over eleven million people reside in the city of Wuhan and Duaibe says intercity trains are now fully booked until 30th April.

Immigration has started working on moving foreigners out of the city as well.

Click here for more on COVID-19