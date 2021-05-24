Home

Fijians in lockdown continue to receive food rations

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 24, 2021 12:20 pm
[File Photo]

37, 264 food rations, and essential item packs have been distributed by the government to families living in targeted lockdown areas.

There are 152 households in home isolation in different areas.

173 packs are planned to be distributed to these households tomorrow as there are 21 homes with more than six members who will be provided with two food ration packs.

514 grocery and essential items packs were delivered to Qauia in Lami yesterday for distribution today.

A Ministry of Economy team together with the Fiji Police Force and Ministry of Health is currently in Qauia electronically registering household information and their needs.

This data will be used for the distribution of groceries and essential items.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

