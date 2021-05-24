Home

Fijians in informal settlements prioritize survival

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 2, 2021 3:00 am

The second wave of the pandemic made existing challenges worse for Fijians in informal settlements who lost their jobs.

For many, life became a matter of survival until the government unemployment benefit scheme, starting with the initial $50 payment.

Makelesi Saro who lives in Lovunilase Settlement just outside Suva, says at one stage, many families relied on good Samaritans and donations to get by.

“Those who are unemployed suffered the most. But when government assistance came, the majority of the families here benefitted. We are grateful as we are surviving”

Saro adds the community has banded together to support each other, and rely on fishing for sustenance and what little income they can earn.

