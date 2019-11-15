Fijians in France are safe amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Fijians who are currently residing in France are marked safe in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The influx of COVID-19 cases recorded over the last few days has triggered curiosity about the safety of Fijians who are currently studying, playing or working in France.

French Ambassador to Fiji Jean-Francois Fitou says the French government has imposed stringent measures to prevent the disease from spreading further.

Article continues after advertisement

“The European continent – Italy, France, Spain is badly hit and Fijians living in my country are as susceptible as any of people living in France. But the good message is that there are taken care off in all fairness and friendship”.

The World Health Organization has confirmed that there are over 5,300 confirmed cases and 127 deaths recorded in France to date.

Meanwhile, the French Ambassador last night hosted a cocktail for over 10 Pacific Island Universities Research Network and to celebrate the French speaking language day.

“This celebration not about protecting, not about defending, not about fighting against any other language or culture. It’s about opening up to the others, it’s about sharing experiences, culture, languages, it’s about welcoming people and it’s about making things better with everybody”.

The Ambassador says the occasion is of great significance in the French calendar as it’s the time to embrace and acknowledge other tradition, language and culture.