Fijians in Europe affected by COVID-19 lockdown

Fijians living in Europe are among those who will be affected by the COVID-19 lockdown announced in many countries.

As the disease takes its toll, killing over 300 people in Italy and France, the safety of Fijians working or playing for sports clubs is of concern.

Speaking to FBC News, Samson Verma a Fiji national residing in Italy says the Fijian community in Europe is in constant communication to ensure everyone is safe from COVID-19.

“The lockdown of cities, shutting down of Museums, Bars, Hotels, Restaurants even the airport are shutting down now with no more planes and flights coming in and out. So the Fijian community in each European countries will inevitably be affected by these measures”.

Verma adds they are taking heed of measures imposed by relevant authorities to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, the French Ambassador to Fiji Jean-Francois Fitou last night confirmed that all Fijians living in France are safe.