COVID-19
Fijians grateful for the lifting of containment borders

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 17, 2021 7:16 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

The lifting of the Viti Levu containment borders have been welcomed by Fijians as they are now able to travel to be reunited with their loved ones.

Police Officers based at the Wainadoi border were emotional while singing a hymn this morning to mark the lifting of the containment zones, shortly before vehicle start to pass through.

FBC News was at the Wainadoi border this morning when the barricades were removed with nearby houses lighting fireworks in celebration.

The barricades were erected since April this year at the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.

Mere Temalesi, who has been away from her husband and children in order to remain employed says she could not sleep last night knowing that the borders will be removed.

“Yesterday we were looking forward to the opening of the border. We couldn’t even sleep last night and we walked here early this morning because we wanted to see for ourselves”

Mere Temalesi is one of many Fijians who will be re-uniting with her families today.

Fijians who have been separated from their loved ones for months can finally return home.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

