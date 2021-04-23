Home

Fijians frustrated over price hike of face masks

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 27, 2021 4:40 pm

Fijians are frustrated with several businesses hiking the prices of face masks amid a health crisis.

Many believe that these businesses are taking advantage of the situation by ripping people off and exploiting their vulnerability.

John Valentine says businesses should reconsider their prices.

“Drop the price to $2, $1 or even at least make it free. Rather than we paying $5 for the face mask. They are like ripping off the customers again particularly the public.”

Vinesh Ram says he can’t afford to buy disposable masks every day.

“The price is quite high and it’s like $5 for a mask like this which we can wash and reuse and disposable ones are $2 each.”

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission say businesses cheating the system will face penalties.

Several businesses are under investigation for not only hiking the prices of face masks but hand sanitizers and disinfectants as well.

