Fijians eligible for vaccination after completing 14 days of isolation

Those who have recovered recently from COVID-19 or presumed COVID-19 are eligible for vaccination once they have completed 14 days of isolation and recovered from acute illness.

This is based on updated evidence, and advice from the World Health Organization’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization and established practice in other countries.

The Ministry of Health with assistance from the World Health Organization has reviewed the current advice that recommends a waiting period of 90 days before a person previously infected with COVID-19 should receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The evidence is that the vaccine is safe for people with prior COVID-19 infection, including within 90 days of recent recovery.

Furthermore, while there is evidence that previous infection confers immunity for at least 6 months, immunity from the previous infection will have limited protection from other variants of concern.

This is why people who have been previously infected with COVID-19 need to be vaccinated.

The previous advice was partly promoted when vaccine supply was limited to ensure priority is given to those without any immunity.

Given the high level of vaccine supply, the safety data, the need for broader protection, and the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the Ministry says that all those who have recovered recently from COVID-19 are eligible for vaccination after completing 14 days of isolation.

