Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain at a high with 11 more new deaths|Ten COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fijians eligible for vaccination after completing 14 days of isolation|Surgical team’s heroic effort saves life|NZ Doctor praises local medical workers|Controlling crowds at funerals becomes challenging|Market vendors urged to get vaccinated|New Zealand continues to support Fiji during COVID crisis|SIDS COP26 attendance in limbo|There is no cure for COVID-19|NZ donates 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca|New infections and deaths continue to rise|Increasing COVID death worries MOH|Unemployment assistance applications open next week|FNPF unemployment assistance to reopen on Monday|COVID Strain remain unchanged despite new variants|More COVID deaths reported in the West|82.6% of target population receives first COVID-19 jab|More ANZMAT personnel arrive|Military ICU used for COVID-19 treatment|FHEC calls for Higher Institutions to deliver NQs in counselling|Olympics amplify equality message says WHO|Two new COVID deaths with 632 new infections|Increasing number of COVID-19 deaths is concerning: Dr Fong|High uptake of moderna vaccine says Dr Rachel|
Fijians eligible for vaccination after completing 14 days of isolation

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 4, 2021 7:55 pm

Those who have recovered recently from COVID-19 or presumed COVID-19 are eligible for vaccination once they have completed 14 days of isolation and recovered from acute illness.

This is based on updated evidence, and advice from the World Health Organization’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization and established practice in other countries.

The Ministry of Health with assistance from the World Health Organization has reviewed the current advice that recommends a waiting period of 90 days before a person previously infected with COVID-19 should receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Article continues after advertisement

The evidence is that the vaccine is safe for people with prior COVID-19 infection, including within 90 days of recent recovery.

Furthermore, while there is evidence that previous infection confers immunity for at least 6 months, immunity from the previous infection will have limited protection from other variants of concern.

This is why people who have been previously infected with COVID-19 need to be vaccinated.

The previous advice was partly promoted when vaccine supply was limited to ensure priority is given to those without any immunity.

Given the high level of vaccine supply, the safety data, the need for broader protection, and the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the Ministry says that all those who have recovered recently from COVID-19 are eligible for vaccination after completing 14 days of isolation.

